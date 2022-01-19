Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK watchdog to restrict advertising of cryptoassets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK watchdog to restrict advertising of cryptoassets

UK watchdog to restrict advertising of cryptoassets

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 Jan 2022 03:54PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 03:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it plans to introduce restrictions on marketing cryptoassets and other high-risk investments.

A surge in investment scams, particularly online since the coronavirus pandemic began unfolding in 2020, has prompted the regulator to take action.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the draft rules, put out to public consultation, prepare the ground for the government to bring in promotions of cryptoassets under the watchdog's remit.

"When it does, the FCA plans to categorise qualifying cryptoassets as 'Restricted Mass Market Investments', meaning consumers would only be able to respond to cryptoasset financial promotions if they are classed as restricted, high net worth or sophisticated investors," the FCA said in a statement.

"Firms issuing such promotions would have to adhere to FCA rules, such as the requirement to be clear, fair and not misleading."

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Iain Withers)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us