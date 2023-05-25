Logo
UK to work with AI firms to ensure society benefits from the new technology
UK to work with AI firms to ensure society benefits from the new technology

FILE PHOTO: Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 May 2023 06:29AM
LONDON :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the bosses of leading AI companies OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic will work together to ensure society benefits from the transformational technology, they said in a statement after meeting on Wednesday.

Sunak and the tech leaders - OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis and Anthropic's Dario Amodei - discussed the risks AI poses, from disinformation and national security to existential threats, according to the statement.

They also discussed safety measures, voluntary actions that labs are considering to manage the risks, and the possible avenues for international collaboration on AI safety and regulation, it added.

Britain said in March it would split responsibility for governing AI between its existing regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than creating a new body dedicated to the technology.

Source: Reuters

