Ukraine asks Turkey, Kazakhstan and others to refuse Russian payment system Mir

LVIV, Ukraine : Ukraine's central bank on Wednesday asked central banks in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to suspend all transactions with cards of Russia's Mir payments system.

In a statement, it said it had asked the banks to stop accepting Mir cards in their ATMs and to make it impossible to use these cards in e-commerce and person-to-person transfers.

"This appeal comes amid the urgent need to scale up global financial pressure on the aggressor country as it proceeds with its assault on Ukraine," the statement said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)