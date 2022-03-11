Crypto’s war test leaves future of money debate wide open

Cryptocurrency has been used as a peer-to-peer payment to support activists in a number of countries, because of the ease of the open source wallets that can be downloaded directly to people’s phones. Once set up, a wallet address can receive funds in the form of crypto from anyone in the world, including family members and relatives. But the conversion to fiat currencies can impose a practical layer of friction for people in a conflict zone, who will need to have internet access to ensure their smartphones are properly set up.

“If you want to use it to go buy some lunch and that merchant doesn’t accept Bitcoin then you have to convert it into local currency,” Pines said. “It does depend on where you are and it depends on exactly how stable the jurisdiction is.”

The brief rally also led to speculation around whether cryptocurrencies might be used to skirt the sanctions the US and its NATO allies put on Russia. Even politicians voiced that concern, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren saying crypto is “a shadow world” that Russians and other countries can use to help “sanction-proof” themselves. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Brett Harrison, president of the exchange’s American arm, pushed back on the idea.

Exchanges like FTX and other crypto firms were also thrust into the spotlight, trying to figure out how to deal with western sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Crypto exchanges based in jurisdictions beyond the scope of sanctions and others that don’t require customer identification were left wondering how to impose curbs for their customers. What’s more, some firms aren’t entirely sure how to even comply with the restrictions, given the blurry regulatory framework that oftentimes applies to cryptocurrencies.

“A lot of the potential limitations of crypto or benefits of it is going to hinge on how exchanges decide to regulate and impose sanctions,” said Prysm’s Hurder.

Clarity in regulations may help define digital assets’ role -- and it’s coming, though not imminently. On Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order calling for a government-wide approach to crypto oversight, with agencies working together. But it also mandated a series of studies on the sector that may take up to a year. Globally, regulation remains patchy.

Crypto has perhaps been most conspicuous since the invasion as a vehicle for fundraising, and in that role it has been quite successful. With a QR code or a string of characters, digital currencies have become the vehicle of choice for many and a low-friction way for individuals and groups who wanted to raise money. So far, the Ukrainian government has raised more than US$60 million, through more than 118,000 donations, according to Elliptic, a blockchain analytics firm.

The Ukrainian government’s organised outreach not only raised money, but rallied people all over the world to buy in to their war efforts and encourage other people to engage with crowds on social media. As with everything in crypto, though, there are two sides to the story.

“For the first time in history, a country’s military budget now depends on the quality of the memes that this country can produce,” said Dror Poleg, founder of Hype Free Crypto, a crypto online education platform. “But the mechanism itself is terrifying because tomorrow who knows what people on Twitter are going to get excited about or want to finance.”

The future of money may be in flux, but the debate over crypto remains wide open.