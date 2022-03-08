Logo
Nickel soars to record of more than US$100,000 per tonne over Russian production concerns
A view shows nickel sheets at Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company, a unit of Russia's metals and mining company Nornickel, in the town of Monchegorsk in the Murmansk region on Feb 25, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

08 Mar 2022 04:36PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 04:36PM)
LONDON: The price of nickel skyrocketed to a record high on Tuesday (Mar 8) over concerns about Russian production as the Ukraine conflict has rocked commodity markets.

The metal, which is used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles, briefly traded at US$101,365 per tonne, nearly double its 2007 peak.

It later eased to US$82,195.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow have caused turmoil in the markets, sending the prices of everything from oil to gas to aluminium to wheat soaring, while equities have fallen.

Russia is the world's third-biggest producer of nickel, noted Benjamin Louvet, analyst at OFI Asset Management.

"For now, the main producers of metals in the country have been spared by sanctions, but many companies in this sector are headed by oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin," Louvet said.

"The impact of such sanctions could be significant, as 37 per cent of Russian exports go to the Netherlands and 16 per cent to Germany," he said.

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia commodities nickel

