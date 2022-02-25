Companies shut Ukraine operations, assess impact of sanctions on Russia

Brewer Carlsberg, Japan Tobacco and a Coca-Cola bottler were among firms shutting factories in Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24) following Russia's invasion, while UPS and FedEx suspended services in and out of the country.

Ukraine closed its airspace as Russian forces attacked in the early hours, leaving budget airline Wizz Air trying to evacuate its Ukrainian-based crew, their families and four planes stuck in Kyiv and Lviv.

Many companies with exposure to Russia are waiting for more clarity on Western sanctions and assessing the impact of those already announced.

Washington on Thursday announced a wave of measures that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. It earlier imposed sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline while European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would block Russian access to key technologies and markets.

Denmark's Carlsberg, which has a 31 per cent share of Ukraine's beer market, suspended production at all three of its breweries in the country, while Coca-Cola HBC said it had triggered contingency plans which included shutting its bottling plant.

Japan Tobacco shut a cigarette plant in Kremenchuck, central Ukraine.

Global shipping giant Maersk halted port calls in Ukraine until the end of February and closed its main office in Odessa on the Black Sea coast while Danish freight forwarder DSV said it had shut its operations in the country.

Europe's aviation regulator expanded a safety warning triggered by the attack, advising airlines to "exercise caution" when flying through parts of Russian airspace controlled by regional centres in Moscow and Rostov.