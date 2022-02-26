Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ukraine Vice PM urges Apple to cut products, services supply in Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ukraine Vice PM urges Apple to cut products, services supply in Russia

Ukraine Vice PM urges Apple to cut products, services supply in Russia

FILE PHOTO: Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

26 Feb 2022 07:32AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 07:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister on Friday (Feb 25) urged Apple Inc top boss Tim Cook to cut supply of its products and block access to App Store in Russia.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, tweeted a copy of the letter sent to Cook asking the iPhone maker to "stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store".

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

"In 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles," Fedorov said.

Related:

"I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We're doing all we can for our teams ... and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts," Cook had tweeted on Thursday.

Fedorov also voiced support for US sanctions on Russia.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions against Russia, cutting off major Russian banks and hammering access to global exports of goods from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Ukraine invasion Apple

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us