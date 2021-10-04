Logo
Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused US$150 million damage to global firms
FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

04 Oct 2021 07:39PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:36PM)
KYIV : Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than US$150 million.

The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said. The victims included "world-famous energy and tourism companies", it added.

The hacker was caught with the help of law enforcement officials from the United States, France, Europol and Interpol.

Police conducted searches at the homes of the defendant and his relatives.

"As a result, computer equipment, mobile phones, vehicles and more than 360 thousand dollars in cash were seized. In addition, US$1.3 million was blocked on the attacker's cryptocurrencies," the police said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

