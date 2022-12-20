UK's ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes

Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms.

British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and postal department have intensified strikes this month over pay, causing country-wide disruptions amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The government recently drafted in about 1,200 members of the military and 1,000 government officials to try to minimise disruptions to ambulance and border services.

ADVFN said it was extending the closing date to Jan. 5 from Dec. 21 as a number of shareholders were concerned about their participation in the open offer due to the postal disruption, while the AGM has been pushed back to Jan. 13 from Dec. 29.

The UK-based company said some of the eligible shareholders for the open offer were worried that due to the delays in receiving the necessary documents either directly or from nominees, they might not be able to submit applications by the originally-planned closing date.