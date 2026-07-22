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UK's Bloomsbury among beneficiaries of $1.5 billion Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement
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UK's Bloomsbury among beneficiaries of $1.5 billion Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement

UK's Bloomsbury among beneficiaries of $1.5 billion Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement

FILE PHOTO: Books from the Harry Potter series by author J.K. Rowling are seen on a shelf inside Widnes Library in Widnes, Britain September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

22 Jul 2026 02:52PM (Updated: 22 Jul 2026 02:59PM)
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(Corrects day to Wednesday from Tuesday in paragraph 1)

July 22 : Britain's Bloomsbury Publishing confirmed on Wednesday it was among the beneficiaries of a landmark $1.5 billion settlement that resolves claims artificial intelligence company Anthropic used copyrighted books to train its AI models without purchasing the content.

Here are some more details:

• Bloomsbury said a U.S. court identified 14,087 of its titles covered by the settlement, with proposed compensation of about $3,000 per title, split equally between the author and publisher.

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• The settlement stems from a class-action lawsuit, approved by a federal judge on Monday, which was brought by authors who alleged Anthropic used their books without permission to train its Claude AI chatbot.

• The settlement is the largest known copyright payout in U.S. history.

• The British company said settlement proceeds would be spread over several payments estimated to begin in the second half of the financial year.

Source: Reuters
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