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UK's BT re-focuses on its core brand, with BT Mobile for consumers
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UK's BT re-focuses on its core brand, with BT Mobile for consumers

UK's BT re-focuses on its core brand, with BT Mobile for consumers

A view of BT Group logo displayed on a shopfront, in London, Britain, July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

07 May 2026 07:17PM (Updated: 07 May 2026 07:19PM)
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LONDON, May 7 : Broadband and mobile company BT is bringing back its BT Mobile brand for consumers as part of its biggest marketing campaign this decade that will spotlight its historic BT brand.

Chief Executive Allison Kirkby said the company's three brands - BT, EE and value-focused Plusnet - each targeted different segments of the market, with the 180-year-old BT name appealing to some of its most loyal customers.

"Having invested heavily into our networks in recent years, this is now the moment to invest even further in our brands, products and services," she said on Thursday.

The campaign, costing tens of millions of pounds, features BT's speaking clock, launched in 1936, and a red telephone box alongside cyber security and connectivity for businesses and consumers under the slogan "Behind Brilliant Things".

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BT also announced on Thursday it would be the official telco partner for the UEFA Euro 28 soccer championship, which will be hosted by Britain and Ireland.

The group, whose competitors include Vodafone and O2 in mobile and Virgin Media in broadband, decided to make EE its flagship consumer brand four years ago, before Kirkby reversed the decision last year.

New products launched with the campaign include BT Mobile plans and enhanced cyber threat protection for residential broadband customers and upgrades to services for small and medium businesses, it said.

Source: Reuters
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