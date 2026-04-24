UK's Computacenter forecasts strong year as AI and data centre demand lifts orders

April 24 : British technology and services provider Computacenter said on Friday it would beat annual profit forecasts, as clients brought forward hardware orders amid supply shortages linked to a data centre and artificial intelligence investment boom.

Shares in the company, which helps large organisations source, build and run IT infrastructure ranging from laptops to data centres, jumped as much as 6.3 per cent to 3,552 pence to top the midcap FTSE 250 index.

European chipmakers and electrical equipment firms have rallied in recent weeks as investors back companies seen as beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure build-out, which is boosting demand for semiconductors and related equipment.

"We continue to view Computacenter as a clear market share gainer, with the added attraction of hyperscaler exposure," Jefferies analysts said, adding that the firm was one of its preferred players in the sector.

Companies worldwide are racing to invest in AI and expand data centre capacity, driving demand for IT products, chips and software. Analysts have warned that the Iran war could further disrupt supply chains and raise costs for technology firms.

Intel on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above expectations, underscoring booming demand for the company's server processors used in AI data centres.

Computacenter said revenue at its largest business, group technology sourcing, rose particularly strongly in the first quarter, driven by demand from data centre and AI projects in North America and Britain.

The company said it now expects to deliver full-year results comfortably ahead of market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profit of 291.3 million pounds ($392.2 million), based on a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)