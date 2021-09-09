UK's Computacenter sees chip supply shortages to last until 2022

:British IT services firm Computacenter Plc said on Thursday it expects supply crunches to last until the next year as the company faces a global shortage of electronic components, including computer chips.

The Hatfield-based firm said the product shortages, which include its crucial data center components, have delayed orders and increased vendor prices, hampering its revenue and profit.

"The ongoing supply shortages in the industry has risen to the top of our challenges," said Chief Executive Officer Mike Norris.

Technology companies around the world are tackling tight chip supply issues as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global availability of the product while boosting its demand.

The company also said it does not see these headwinds worsening and hopes it was at the peak of the component's scarcity. Although, it added that some of its partners have implemented price increases.

Computacenter, which provides IT strategy solutions and manages tech infrastructure, said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 118.9 million pounds (US$163.74 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 74.6 million pounds a year earlier on strength in German, UK and U.S. markets.

(US$1 = 0.7262 pounds)

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Uttaresh.V)