Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Darktrace ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cyber demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK's Darktrace ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cyber demand

11 Jan 2022 03:29PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 03:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :British cybersecurity company Darktrace raised its full-year outlook for revenue guidance and earnings margin on Tuesday following strong customer growth and retention in the first half of the year.

The group which listed in April last year said it now expected its 2022 annual recurring revenue to rise by between 37 and 38.5per cent, up from previous guidance of 34 to 36per cent. It sees its earnings margin at between 3 to 6per cent, from previous guidance of 2 to 5per cent.

Darktrace, which uses artificial intelligence to detect attacks and vulnerabilities inside IT networks rather than building barriers at the perimeter, previously increased its outlook in September.

Its shares had jumped more than 150per cent in the months after it listed but spent the final quarter of the year on a downward trajectory, hit in November by a private equity firm selling shares after a post-flotation lock-up ended.

Darktrace said on Tuesday that in the first half it enjoyed year over year customer growth of 39.6per cent and it expects first-half revenue of at least US$190 million, reflecting organic growth of at least 50per cent.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us