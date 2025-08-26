Logo
UK's Debenhams Group projects higher first-half core earnings amid turnaround
26 Aug 2025 09:32PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2025 10:02PM)
Online fashion retailer Debenhams Group said on Tuesday it expects core earnings from continuing operations in the first half of fiscal 2026 to exceed year-ago levels, as it advances a turnaround strategy, sending its shares up as much as 9 per cent.

All of its brands are now trading profitably in terms of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, the British group said in a statement.

The company — which completed a major rebranding in March, including a name change from Boohoo to Debenhams — is implementing cost-cutting measures such as asset sales to bolster its bottom line.

Debenhams also said it was exploring a potential sale of its PLT brand and long-term options for its distribution sites in the U.S. and Burnley, England.

Excluding PLT, core earnings for the year ended February 28, 2025 came at 41.6 million pounds ($56.20 million), compared with 40.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

Source: Reuters
