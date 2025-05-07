Logo
Business

UK's FD Technologies soars on possible $722 million buyout by private equity firm
07 May 2025 07:00PM (Updated: 07 May 2025 07:14PM)
British data and analytics firm FD Technologies said on Wednesday it is in advanced talks with American private equity firm TA Associates over a possible acquisition offer, valuing the firm at 541.6 million pounds ($722.77 million).

Shares of FD Technologies soared 19 per cent to 23 pounds. The possible offer represents a premium of about 27 per cent to the stock's last closing price.

TA Associates had proposed to buy the London-listed firm at 24.50 pounds per share in late March, a price at which the FD Technologies board was ready to recommend to shareholders if a formal offer was tabled, the company added.

The U.S. firm has until June 4 to make a formal offer or walk away, according to UK takeover rules.

($1 = 0.7493 pounds)

Source: Reuters
