UK's Instem shares pop on $257 million take-private deal from French firm

:Shares in Instem Plc soared over 39 per cent on Wednesday after the British life sciences software company agreed to a take-private deal with French private equity firm Archimed SAS for 203 million pounds ($256.5 million).

The deal will help Instem expand its reach in the healthcare IT sector and use the capital for acquisitions, the companies said in a joint statement, sending shares of the London-listed firm to a more than 16-month high of 825 pence at 0738 GMT.

Under the terms of the deal with Ichor Management, a company controlled by Archimed, each Instem shareholder will get 833 pence in cash, representing a premium of 41 per cent to the stock's last close.

The offer, which Instem's board recommended shareholders accept, caps multiple rejected proposals from Archimed since March.

Earlier this month, the Staffordshire-headquartered company said it expects higher revenue growth in the second half of the year ending Dec. 31, buoyed by contract wins and renewals.

Healthcare-focused investment firm Archimed has more than 8 billion euros of assets under management and investments in 32 healthcare companies.

($1 = 0.7916 pounds)