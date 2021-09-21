Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon's Bezos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK's Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon's Bezos

UK's Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon's Bezos

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Files

21 Sep 2021 01:49PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 02:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the issue of taxation when he met Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos in New York, Downing Street said.

"The prime minister raised the issue of taxation, and hoped progress could be [made] in implementing the G7 agreement on tax," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the meeting.

Bezos pledged on Monday to give away US$1 billion in grants this year to focus on efforts around conservation.

The pledge is a part of his previously announced Bezos Earth Fund, which the Amazon founder started last year to execute his US$10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists and non-profit organizations in the fight against climate change.

“The prime minister welcomed the Bezos Earth Fund’s commitment, announced tonight, to give US$1 billion to protect forests and remove carbon from the air," Downing Street said.

"The prime minister and Mr Bezos agreed to work together to see what more could be done in the run up to and at COP26."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us