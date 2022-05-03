UK's Johnson joins final push to convince Arm to list in London -FT

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined a final push to convince SoftBank Group Corp-backed chip designer Arm to list in London, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Johnson has written to SoftBank executives as part of the last-ditch effort, the report said, adding that ministers and executives from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) are trying to persuade the Japanese conglomerate to rethink their preference for listing in New York.

Arm, the LSE and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while the prime minister's office could not be immediately reached.

Digital minister Chris Philp and Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone, who lead the lobbying efforts, are expected to meet SoftBank executives in the coming weeks, according to the report.

However, two people familiar with SoftBank's thinking said there was very little possibility of changing plans and listing in London, the FT added.

SoftBank in February shelved the sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp in a deal valued at up to $80 billion, citing regulatory hurdles, and instead decided to list the company.