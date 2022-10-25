Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Made.com terminates talks with interested parties for potential sale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK's Made.com terminates talks with interested parties for potential sale

UK's Made.com terminates talks with interested parties for potential sale

FILE PHOTO: Made.com web site is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed logo in this illustration taken June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Oct 2022 11:11PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 11:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com Group said on Tuesday talks with a number of interested parties for a potential sale of the company have been terminated after they were unable to meet the timetable.

The company added it is no longer in receipt of funding proposals or any possible offers for a potential sale.

"The company may determine that it is appropriate to request a suspension of listing of the company's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities," Made.com said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.