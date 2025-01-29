Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Morrisons says cyber attack at technology provider dented Christmas sales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK's Morrisons says cyber attack at technology provider dented Christmas sales

UK's Morrisons says cyber attack at technology provider dented Christmas sales

FILE PHOTO: A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

29 Jan 2025 06:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : British supermarket group Morrisons said on Wednesday that a November cyber attack at technology provider Blue Younder hit its product availability, impacting Christmas sales.

"Our warehouse management system had to be shut down, leaving us without visibility on our fresh and produce stock levels for several days," CEO Rami Baitieh told reporters.

Finance chief Jo Goff said Morrisons did see sales growth in the first quarter to the end of January but it was lower than the 4.9 per cent reported for the previous quarter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement