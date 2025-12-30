Logo
Logo

Business

UK’s Octopus Energy nears Kraken stake sale, Sky News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK’s Octopus Energy nears Kraken stake sale, Sky News reports

UK’s Octopus Energy nears Kraken stake sale, Sky News reports

The Octopus logo is displayed during the Everything Electric, the Home Energy & Electric Vehicle Show, in London, Britain, April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

30 Dec 2025 02:52AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2025 03:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 29 : ‌Britain's biggest household gas and electricity supplier Octopus Energy Group is close to selling a 10 per cent to 20 per cent stake in its software unit, Kraken Technologies, in a deal ‌that would value the business ‌at $9 billion to $10 billion, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources. 

Kraken supplies energy-software technology to major utilities and energy groups including EDF, National Grid U.S. and Tokyo ‍Gas.

Octopus Energy declined to confirm the Sky News report. 

D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity and a unit of Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ​are among the ‌investors expected to take part, Sky News said.

A Sky News report ​in July said the technology group could be ⁠valued at up ‌to 10 billion pounds ($13.49 billion) if ​it were spun off.

Ontario Teachers' did not immediately respond to a ‍request for comment from Reuters. D1 Capital ⁠Partners could not be reached.

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

(Reporting ​by DhanushVignesh Babu ‌and Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Tasim Zahid)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement