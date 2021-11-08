Logo
UK's Playtech receives takeover offer from Gopher
08 Nov 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 05:15AM)
Britain's Playtech received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, the online gambling software developer said on Sunday.

The development comes weeks after Australian gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure made a £2.1 billion (US$2.83 billion) offer to buy Playtech.

Playtech received a preliminary approach from Gopher on Oct 21 seeking access to certain due diligence information, in order to explore terms on which a possible offer for all of the issued and to be issued share capital of Playtech might be made, according to the statement.

Hong Kong-based Gopher is weighing plans for a £3 billion takeover of the company and is being advised by Rothschild, according to Sky News which first reported the development.

The London-listed company said discussions with Gopher were at an early stage and ongoing

Gopher did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

"As such, there can be no certainty that Gopher's approach will result in an offer for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made," Playtech added.

Source: Reuters

