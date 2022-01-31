Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Purplebricks sees return to growth in 2023 after posting half-year loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK's Purplebricks sees return to growth in 2023 after posting half-year loss

31 Jan 2022 03:40PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 05:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UK online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc forecast a return to growth in 2023 on Monday, after it posted a half-year loss hurt by charges related to "process issues" in its lettings business and a change in its employee operating model.

Britain's biggest online-only estate agency had flagged a potential financial hit of 2 million pounds to 9 million pounds ($2.7 million-$12.1 million) last month, following an issue in communications with tenants about deposit generations and delayed its interim results as the matter was probed.

Loss from total operations for the six months ended Oct. 31 was 20.2 million pounds, compared to a profit of 6.8 million pounds a year earlier.

The estate agent said the half-yearly loss included a provision of 3.6 million pounds relating to potential claims arising from the issues in its lettings business and a charge of 7.3 million pounds linked to deferred tax assets.

The interim results were also impacted by higher costs related to investments as the company shifted to a new pricing system and a redesigned employee operating model.

The firm said the trend of higher home house prices due to significant demand-supply imbalance in the housing market would continue in the second-half period and that would impact margins and instructions, which fell 38per cent in the first half.

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us