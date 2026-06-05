Logo
Logo

Business

UK's Raspberry Pi lifts annual profit forecast on strong first-half results
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK's Raspberry Pi lifts annual profit forecast on strong first-half results

UK's Raspberry Pi lifts annual profit forecast on strong first-half results

FILE PHOTO: Raspberry Pi components are displayed on shelves in an electronics shop in the Akihabara neighbourhood of Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

05 Jun 2026 02:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 5 : Single-board computing company Raspberry Pi on Friday raised its full-year 2026 profit forecast, saying strong AI-related demand was expected to result in adjusted core profit "significantly ahead" of market expectations for the year.

The company expects first-half core profit of at least $38 million, with unit shipments of over 4 million for the six months ending June 30. The performance is likely to be helped by growth in volumes, a favourable product mix, and inventory stockpiled in FY 2025. 

Raspberry Pi, however, warned that margins per unit would moderate in the second half as memory chip inventory shrinks. It said it would tap debt facilities to make strategic memory purchases to secure supply amid an unprecedented scarcity driven by surging AI demand.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement