UK's RELX reports 10% rise in profit, confident on 2025

LONDON :British business information group RELX reported a 10 per cent rise in full-year adjusted operating profit on Thursday driven by demand for its data analytics, and it said it expected another year of strong growth in 2025.

The group, whose information-based analytics are used by scientists, lawyers and bankers, reported operating profit of 3.20 billion pounds ($4.00 billion) on revenue of 9.43 billion pounds, up 7 per cent on an underlying basis.

RELX has been one of the most consistent performers on the FTSE 100 index in terms of growing profit and revenue.

It said it expected 2025 to be "another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share", repeating the same forecast it made a year ago word for word.

Shares in RELX, which competes with Thomson Reuters, have risen 23 per cent in the last 12 months, reaching an all-time high of 4,144 pence earlier this week.

($1 = 0.8003 pounds)