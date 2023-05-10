Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Smiths Group names Alcoa's Williams as next chair
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK's Smiths Group names Alcoa's Williams as next chair

10 May 2023 02:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British industrial technology company Smiths Group Plc on Wednesday named Steve Williams as its next chairman to succeed George Buckley, who is retiring at the end of the company's annual general meeting in November.

UK-born Williams, who is currently chair of U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corporation, started his career at ExxonMobil. He also held roles at Suncor Energy.

His appointment at Smiths Group is subject to his election as non-executive director at the company's AGM. He will be appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director and as chair designate in September, Smiths Group said.

In March, the company upgraded its annual forecasts after a 27 per cent increase in first-half profit, as demand for its products soared on decarbonisation trends and airport upgrades.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.