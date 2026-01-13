UK's Trustpilot expects 20% annual revenue jump on higher bookings

Jan 13 : Global online review platform Trustpilot forecast 20 per cent growth in revenue and profit ahead of expectations for 2025 on Tuesday, helped by double-digit growth in bookings in all its markets.

The company said it expects full-year revenue to rise to $261 million, helped by an 18 per cent surge in total bookings for the period. Core earnings are expected to beat a company-compiled consensus estimate of $36 million to $39 million.

Last month, short seller Grizzly Research disclosed a short position in Trustpilot and accused it of creating fake profiles that gave negative reviews, and then pressuring companies to pay for subscriptions. Trustpilot rejected the allegations.

Trustpilot also said on Tuesday the firm would respond to a draft "statement of objections" it received from the Italian competition authority for allegedly breaching its consumer code, but does not expect that to affect the group's operations.