Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group combine in business telecoms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK's Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group combine in business telecoms

UK's Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group combine in business telecoms

FILE PHOTO: A billboard advertising Virgin media fibre broadband is seen in London, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

12 May 2025 05:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Britain's Virgin Media O2 said it was combining its enterprise unit with business-to-business telecoms provider Daisy Group to create a new communications and IT offer for companies.

The new company will be 70 per cent owned by Virgin Media O2, a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefonica, and 30 per cent owned by Daisy Group, the two said on Monday.

The entity will have pro-forma revenue of about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) and adjusted core earnings of about 150 million pounds, based on the groups' 2024 performance, they said.

($1 = 0.7579 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement