Business

UK's WANdisco starts reorganisation review, to cut 30% jobs
04 May 2023 02:54PM (Updated: 04 May 2023 03:28PM)
:Struggling British software company WANdisco said on Thursday that it is reorganising its business, which will lead to a roughly 30 per cent reduction in its overall workforce.

A detailed review has indicated the need for necessary changes to the company's size to position it for long-term growth, the company said in a statement.

Trading in WANdisco's shares has been suspended since March when it launched an investigation into "potential fraudulent irregularities" in its accounts linked to a senior sales employee.

The news prompted significant going concerns issues.

The company's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, David Richards, and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Miller, stepped down in April, while the investigation was going on.

WANdisco had 159 employees at the end of 2021 according to its latest annual report.

Source: Reuters

