Business

UK's WPP buys Obviously to expand social influencer marketing business
Business

UK's WPP buys Obviously to expand social influencer marketing business

UK's WPP buys Obviously to expand social influencer marketing business

FILE PHOTO: Branding signage for WPP, the largest global advertising and public relations agency at their offices in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

27 Mar 2023 10:40PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 10:40PM)
British advertising group WPP said on Monday it has acquired Obviously, a New York-based social influencer marketing agency, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal comes less than a week after WPP agreed to buy Goat, an influencer marketing specialist, which focusses on marketing campaigns that aim to improve customer engagement for brands including Dell, Tesco, Uber and Natura.

Obviously's team of nearly 100 people will join WPP subsidiary VMLY&R, a marketing agency with over 13,000 employees, WPP said.

WPP said Obviously's proprietary "next-generation" tech platform helps the agency service large-scale complex campaigns for enterprise clients including Google, Ford, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. Obviously was founded by Mae Karwowski and Maxime Domain in 2014 and has operations in San Francisco and Paris.

WPP's shares were up 1.5 per cent at 931 pence as of 1415 GMT.

Source: Reuters

