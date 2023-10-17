Logo
Business

Umicore cuts investment target after expanding EV battery materials production
Business

Umicore cuts investment target after expanding EV battery materials production

17 Oct 2023 03:10PM
Belgium's Umicore said on Tuesday it had lowered its net capital expenditure target for 2026 after expanding its battery materials production facilities to North America, with plans to build a new plant in Canada.

Umicore expects total net capital expenditure between 2022 and 2026 to reach 3.8 billion euros ($4.01 billion). The group had previously said it planned to carry out phased investments of around 5 billion euros between 2022-2026.

In a call with analysts, the company specified that the difference between the two figures was a result of taking into account secured governement grants and investments in its joint-venture with German automaker Volkswagen.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said that the difference between both figures does not necessarily mean a drop in overall gross capex spending.

Umicore also announced a new target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, which they expect to be above 25 per cent from 2026.

($1 = 1.3627 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 0.9485 euros)

Source: Reuters

