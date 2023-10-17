Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Umicore cuts net investment target as grants help offset planned spending
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Umicore cuts net investment target as grants help offset planned spending

17 Oct 2023 03:10PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2023 04:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Belgium's Umicore said on Tuesday it had cut its net capital expenditure target for 2026 after receiving grants including C$1 billion ($734.05 million) from the Canadian government to build a battery materials plant.

Umicore expects total net capital expenditure between 2022 and 2026 to reach 3.8 billion euros ($4.01 billion). The group had previously said it planned to carry out phased investments of around 5 billion euros between 2022-2026.

In a call with analysts, the company said the difference between the two figures was a result of taking into account secured government grants and investments in its joint venture with German automaker Volkswagen.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said the difference does not necessarily mean a drop in overall gross capex spending.

Shares in Umicore were up more than 17 per cent on the Brussels stock exchange at 0810 GMT, their biggest one-day increase in more than three decades and topping the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Umicore also announced a new target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, which they expect to be above 25 per cent from 2026. It had previously said it expected yearly EBITDA margins above 20 per cent up until 2030.

The company's new battery components plant in Eastern Canada will receive up to C$1 billion in funding from the federal government and the Ontario provincial government.

The new plant, based in the town of Loyalist, Ontario, will manufacture cathode active materials used in lithium-ion batteries needed for electric vehicles.

Production at the plant, which Umicore says will represent a 1.27 billion euro investment, is set to start in 2026, it said on Monday.

($1 = 0.9485 euros)

($1 = 1.3623 Canadian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.