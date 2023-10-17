Umicore cuts net investment target as grants help offset planned spending

:Belgium's Umicore said on Tuesday it had cut its net capital expenditure target for 2026 after receiving grants including C$1 billion ($734.05 million) from the Canadian government to build a battery materials plant.

Umicore expects total net capital expenditure between 2022 and 2026 to reach 3.8 billion euros ($4.01 billion). The group had previously said it planned to carry out phased investments of around 5 billion euros between 2022-2026.

In a call with analysts, the company said the difference between the two figures was a result of taking into account secured government grants and investments in its joint venture with German automaker Volkswagen.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said the difference does not necessarily mean a drop in overall gross capex spending.

Shares in Umicore were up more than 17 per cent on the Brussels stock exchange at 0810 GMT, their biggest one-day increase in more than three decades and topping the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Umicore also announced a new target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, which they expect to be above 25 per cent from 2026. It had previously said it expected yearly EBITDA margins above 20 per cent up until 2030.

The company's new battery components plant in Eastern Canada will receive up to C$1 billion in funding from the federal government and the Ontario provincial government.

The new plant, based in the town of Loyalist, Ontario, will manufacture cathode active materials used in lithium-ion batteries needed for electric vehicles.

Production at the plant, which Umicore says will represent a 1.27 billion euro investment, is set to start in 2026, it said on Monday.

($1 = 0.9485 euros)

($1 = 1.3623 Canadian dollars)