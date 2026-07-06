UN chief warns AI is developing faster than rules can keep up

GENEVA, July 6 : The United Nations secretary general on Monday warned that AI is developing faster than anyone can keep up, urging the need for globally harmonised rules to reduce potential risks - especially to children.

"A technology that can reshape economies, transform the world of work, sway elections and tilt the balance of security is being deployed faster than anyone – including the people building it – can keep up," Antonio Guterres told delegates at the first-ever government-level global dialogue on AI in Geneva.