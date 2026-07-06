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UN chief warns AI is developing faster than rules can keep up
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UN chief warns AI is developing faster than rules can keep up

UN chief warns AI is developing faster than rules can keep up

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to delegates during a meeting on Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

06 Jul 2026 03:25PM
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GENEVA, July 6 : The United Nations secretary general on Monday warned that AI is developing faster than anyone can keep up, urging the need for globally harmonised rules to reduce potential risks - especially to children. 

"A technology that can reshape economies, transform the world of work, sway elections and tilt the balance of security is being deployed faster than anyone – including the people building it – can keep up," Antonio Guterres told delegates at the first-ever government-level global dialogue on AI in Geneva.

Source: Reuters
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