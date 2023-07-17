Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

17 Jul 2023 07:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.

Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.

In June, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.