Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Under Armour profit view hit by supply chain issues, China lockdowns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Under Armour profit view hit by supply chain issues, China lockdowns

Under Armour profit view hit by supply chain issues, China lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: Under Armour clothing is seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

06 May 2022 07:18PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 07:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Under Armour Inc on Friday (May 6) forecast full-year profit below Wall Street estimates, as the sportswear maker grapples with higher costs related to supply chain disruptions and a hit to its business from renewed COVID-19 curbs in China.

Shares of Under Armour were down about 3 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported bleak quarterly sales. They shed nearly 33 per cent this year.

While economies around the world are reopening, a spike in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world such as China has led governments to reinstate strict social restrictions once again, hurting store traffic for retailers.

It has impacted sales at Under Armour, which reported a 14 per cent fall in revenue from the Asia-Pacific region in the reported quarter.

German sportswear maker Adidas also trimmed its 2022 targets on Friday after its quarterly sales slumped due to COVID-related curbs in Greater China.

Under Armour projected an adjusted profit between 63 cents and 68 cents per share for fiscal year 2023, compared with analysts' average estimate of 83 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net revenue rose to US$1.30 billion in the quarter ended Mar 31, from US$1.26 billion in the same period a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a figure of US$1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

China retail

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us