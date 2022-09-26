Understanding the British pound’s sudden crash

Britain’s most radical package of tax cuts since 1972, combined with plans for large-scale borrowing, have taken financial markets by surprise and triggered a slump in the pound to a record low.

The unorthodox measures are designed to kickstart economic growth, yet the mini-budget unveiled on Sep 23 raised fears that it could exacerbate inflation, undermine state finances and even cause a full-scale run on the currency, putting pressure on the central bank to step in.

WHY DID THE POUND TUMBLE?

The tax cuts went further than economists expected, trimming the top rate of income tax along with corporate tax and other levies.

Liz Truss, who took over as prime minister less than three weeks earlier, is arguing that the changes will turbo-charge the economy, stave off a recession and shake the UK out of a decade of underperformance.

Soon after the plans were announced by her Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, the pound slid more than 3 per cent to its lowest since 1985. His comment two days later in a BBC interview that there was “more to come” sent the currency briefly tumbling almost 5 per cent further to an all-time low of US$1.0350, before recovering back above US$1.07.

WHAT'S THE BACKDROP?

The concern is that the burst of fiscal stimulus will exacerbate price pressures just as the Bank of England tries to rein in inflation, which was 9.9 per cent in August, almost five times the central bank’s target and close to a 40-year high.

Investors are also concerned that the new budget will put the country’s debt on an unsustainable path.

State finances were already stretched by emergency spending sparked by the pandemic as well as soaring energy prices resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine and costs associated with the Brexit vote to leave the European Union. That came on top of many years of low productivity relative to the country’s closest competitors in the EU.