UniCredit CEO says has 'relatively constructive' approach to digital euro

MILAN, March 18 : The introduction of the digital euro will have a negative impact on banks' liquidity and profit margins by taking away a portion of retail deposits, which are the cheapest source of funding, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in London, Orcel said UniCredit was interacting "significantly" with the ECB to ensure that the central bank can pursue its monetary sovereignty goals through the digital euro without an excessively negative impact on banks.

"We're relatively constructive" Orcel said.