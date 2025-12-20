MILAN, Dec ‌19 : Italian bank UniCredit said on Friday it had issued its first tokenised structured note for private investors, a week after issuing its first tokenised minibond together with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Tokenisation ‌turns a traditional financial instrument — ‌such as a bond or note — into a digital version which has full legal value. The token is recorded on a shared blockchain, a digital ledger that replaces conventional registries.

Tokenisation cuts ‍issuance costs, including by reducing manual processing and removing the need to lodge securities with a custodian.

The note targets professional wealth management clients, UniCredit ​said.

UniCredit said BlockInvest ‌had provided the technology to issue the digital note, while Weltix — authorised by ​Italian markets regulator Consob to run a digital registry — ⁠recorded the note on ‌a public blockchain.

UniCredit said the deal let ​it run a full digital issuance from start to finish and adapt its ‍systems to standards it expects will become common ⁠in the industry.

The bank said this put it among ​Italy's early movers ‌in blockchain-based securities.