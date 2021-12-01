Logo
Unilever names new chief legal and supply chain officers
FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

01 Dec 2021 05:29PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 05:28PM)
Dove soap maker Unilever Plc announced on Wednesday two changes to its top leadership, bringing in new hires to replace its chief legal and chief supply chain officers.

Reginaldo Ecclissato, executive vice president of Mexico, Central America and Greater Caribbean will replace Marc Engel as chief supply chain officer in January, the company said.

Ecclissato, like Engel, has spent over 30 years working for Unilever, with experience in both developed and emerging markets, the company said.

Engel will leave the company in April 2022 after a transition period.

The FTSE-listed company also said it has appointed Maria Varsellona, general counsel and company secretary at technology company ABB Ltd, as its new chief legal officer.

Varsellona will replace Ritva Sotamaa, who has decided to retire in March 2022.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

