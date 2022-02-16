UNIQLO to open five new stores in Singapore, revamp two

SINGAPORE: UNIQLO is set to open five new stores in Singapore this year and refresh two of its existing stores, the retailer said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

This will bring its local store count to 31.

Two stores – in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi – will open in the first half of this year, UNIQLO said in a news release. Details of where the other three new stores are located have not been announced.

One of the new stores will be located at 51 @ Ang Mo Kio, a standalone building in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. It is “designed with an inclusive shopping environment for everyone across generations and needs”, UNIQLO said.

Spanning 1,297 sqm, the store in Ang Mo Kio will be a testbed for new features, such as a wheelchair-friendly fitting room, community partnership project and sustainability initiatives.