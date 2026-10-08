Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 32% rise in full-year profit

TOKYO, Oct 8 : Japan's Fast Retailing, owner of global clothing brand Uniqlo, booked its fifth consecutive record annual profit on Thursday, as its overseas growth overcame the effects of a weak yen at home.

Operating profit amounted to 743.13 billion yen ($4.70 billion) in the 12 months ended August 31, up about 32 per cent from 564.3 billion yen in the prior period, the apparel maker said in a statement.

That compared with the company's own forecast of 730 billion yen and the 726.45 billion yen average estimate from 16 analysts polled by LSEG.

Fast Retailing forecast operating profit in the year ending August 2027 of 830 billion yen.

($1 = 158.1400 yen)