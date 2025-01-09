Logo
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing says Q1 profit rose 7.4%
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing says Q1 profit rose 7.4%

Shoppers look around for clothes at a Fast Retailing's Uniqlo store in Tokyo, Japan November 26, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato

09 Jan 2025 02:43PM
TOKYO : The Japanese operator of the global Uniqlo clothing chain said on Thursday that first-quarter operating profit rose 7.4 per cent, a solid start to its plan to achieve record profits for a fourth-straight year.

Fast Retailing said that operating profit was 157.6 billion yen in the three months through November.

That compares with 146.7 billion yen a year earlier and trailed an LSEG consensus forecast of 160 billion yen drawn from six analysts.

Fast Retailing held its full-year operating profit forecast of 530 billion yen, following record earnings of 500.9 billion yen last year.

Source: Reuters

