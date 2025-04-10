Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing's Q2 profit jumped 33%, raises forecast

TOKYO : The Japanese operator of Uniqlo said on Thursday its earnings soared 33 per cent in its second quarter, the last period of calm before the U.S. imposition of import tariffs clouded the global clothing chain's aim for a fourth successive year of record profit.

Fast Retailing said operating profit was 146.7 billion yen ($999.9 million) for the three months through February. That compared with 110.4 billion yen for the same period a year prior and the 125.9 billion yen average of six analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 545 billion yen from a previous guidance of 530 billion yen.

($1 = 146.7100 yen)