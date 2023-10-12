Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts 28% rise in full-year profit
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uniqlo is pictured at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran/File Photo

12 Oct 2023 02:07PM
TOKYO : Japan's Fast Retailing Co, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday that full-year operating profit rose 28 per cent to reach its second consecutive record, aided by a post-pandemic recovery in China and the yen's slide.

Profit was 381.1 billion yen ($2.56 billion) in the 12 months through August compared with 297.3 billion yen, the previous all-time high, a year earlier.

The consensus forecast was for 374.6 billion yen, according to the average estimate of 12 analysts collected by LSEG. The company's previous guidance was for earnings of 370 billion yen.

Operating profit is expected to rise to 450 billion yen next fiscal year, the company said.

($1 = 149.1300 yen)

Source: Reuters

