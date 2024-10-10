Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts 31% rise in full-year profit, beats estimates

TOKYO : Japan's Fast Retailing, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, booked its third consecutive year of record profit on Thursday, helped by a cheap yen.

Operating profit rose 31 per cent to 500.9 billion yen ($3.35 billion) in the 12 months through August from 381.1 billion yen a year earlier, the apparel maker said in a statement.

That compared with the 478.3 billion yen average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Fast Retailing lifted its own forecast to 475 billion yen in July citing strong performance in the second half of the year.

($1 = 149.2500 yen)