Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing sees impact from Vietnam lockdowns
FILE PHOTO: Clothes of the collaborative label +J from Uniqlo's new tie-up with German designer Jil Sander, are displayed at the retailer's press room in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ritsuko Ando/File Photo

16 Sep 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 06:57PM)
TOKYO : Some clothing releases at Uniqlo stores will be delayed due to COVID-19 lockdowns at partner factories in Vietnam, Uniqlo's Japanese parent firm Fast Retailing said on Thursday.

The delays will affect four items of the company's Uniqlo U brand which were due to be released in Japanese stores in September and October, a company spokesperson said.

Most garment factories in Vietnam are full of orders now, but they are facing a shortage of workers, particularly facilities located in lockdown areas, according to an executive at a state-run garment firm in Hanoi who asked not to be identified.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

