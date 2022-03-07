UNIQLO defends decision to stay open in Russia

TOKYO: The parent company of Japanese casual wear giant UNIQLO on Monday (Mar 7) defended a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Tadashi Yanai, president of UNIQLO operator Fast Retailing, said the conflict should not deprive people in Russia of clothing, a basic human need.

"There should never be war. Every country should oppose it. This time all of Europe clearly opposes the war and has shown its support for Ukraine. Any attempt to divide the world will, on the contrary, strengthen unity," he said in a statement.

"Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do," Yanai added.

There are 49 UNIQLO stores in Russia. A Fast Retailing spokesman said the company would "continue to monitor the situation" but there were "no plans as of now to suspend our operations".