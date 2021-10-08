Brick-and-mortar stores still 'very important', says Uniqlo as it plans to expand in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Even as it works on adding better ways to shop on its e-commerce platform, brick-and-mortar stores remain a “very important” of Uniqlo’s business.

This is why the Japanese clothing brand plans to keep expanding its retail store presence in Singapore, said Mr Yuki Yamada, the chief executive officer of Uniqlo’s operations here.

“We will be opening more retail stores as part of our expansion (and) to continue to meet our customers’ needs,” he told CNA in an interview on Thursday (Oct 7).

“We (can’t) disclose the number yet … but we are preparing some new store openings right now.”

Now in its twelfth year of operations in Singapore, Uniqlo has 26 stores across the country and employs about 1,400 people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for retailers to go digital. Likewise, Uniqlo has ramped up its online shopfront over the past year but it does not see one replacing the other.

“(A) physical store is still very important … and the best location to understand customer needs,” said Mr Yamada. “We always interact with customers through the staff and we like to understand product feedback, what they want, and what can be improved.”

And so last year, it relaunched three stores with a new retail concept.

Located at Orchard Central, Ion Orchard and Plaza Singapura shopping malls, these Uniqlo Towns, as they are called, want to provide more than just a shopping experience.

For instance, the flagship store at Orchard Central partners local entrepreneurs to hold workshops ranging from art and craft to fashion upcycling.

Efforts seemed to have paid off, according to Uniqlo, which said footfall at these three Uniqlo Towns were up by an average of 130 per cent since the reopening in July last year.