United Airlines moves to block AI agents from its platform over security concerns

Nov 11 : United Airlines said on Wednesday it would restrict AI bots' access to its digital platforms, citing data security, in the latest pushback against AI agents increasingly capable of planning and booking trips for travelers.

Here are some more details:

• Companies across industries are taking divergent approaches to the rapid rise of AI agents capable of carrying out tasks on behalf of users — some restricting access to protect their platforms, others embracing partnerships

• Amazon has blocked Meta's AI agent Muse, while Walmart has partnered with it

• Meanwhile, online travel firms such as Expedia and Booking are working with ChatGPT-parent OpenAI

• United warned that sharing account credentials with third-party AI assistants could expose sensitive information and lead to unintended purchases, account modifications or the unauthorized use of frequent-flyer miles

• It also said automated AI tools performing actions like flight check-in — which requires human acknowledgment for prohibited items such as explosives — could create regulatory risks

• The carrier said it would take steps to restrict access both directly through its digital platforms and indirectly through travel agencies and aggregators, including updates to its booking, ticketing and distribution policies